ROSEBUD — Services for Monica Saucedo, 40, of Edinburg, Va., will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with Joe Saucedo III and Chris Wheat officiating.
Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud.
Ms. Saucedo died Sunday, Aug. 28, at her residence.
She was born April 8, 1982, to Cathy and Joe Saucedo Jr.
Survivors include a son, Kane Saucedo of Edinburg; a daughter, Myah Strother of Edinburg; her father and step- mother, Pam Saucedo of Waco; her mother and stepfather, Keith Smith of Edinburg; and three brothers, Joe Saucedo III of China Spring, Robert Saucedo of Granbury and David Saucedo of Balinger.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.