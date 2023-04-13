Services for Johnny Lorenzo “Hot Dog” Evans Sr., 57, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Wanda Nichols officiating.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Evans died Saturday, March 25, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Dec. 4, 1965, in San Antonio to Leo and Protella Evans. He graduated from Temple High School. He worked as a mechanic and also in lawn care.
Survivors include two sons, Johnny Evans Jr. and Malcolm Evans, both of Temple; a daughter, Laresha Evans of Temple; two stepsons; a stepdaughter; five brothers, Leo Dewell Evans, Phillip Evans Sr., and Richard Evans, all of Temple, Kevin “Weezy” White and Steve Thomas, both of Dallas; three sisters, Yolanda Evans of Temple, and Tammy Evans and Anjenetta Evans, both of Dallas; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.