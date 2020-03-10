Services for Barbara Anna Howe Loeffler, 75, of Troy will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Rick Reed officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Loeffler died Thursday, March 5, at her residence.
She was born July 6, 1944, in Leonardtown, Md., to Thomas and Anna Cecelia Wathen Howe. She married Joseph F. Loeffler. She worked at Troy Elementary School and for EVCO Services.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Joseph T. Loeffler Sr. of Temple; three brothers, Allen Howe and Melvin Howe, both of Newburg, Md., and Sonny Howe of Waldorf, Md.; three sisters, Linda Henderson, Margaret Howe and Florence Lee, all of Waldorf; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.