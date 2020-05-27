CAMERON — Services for Brent Carrol Miller, 52, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday May 30, in Cameron Rest Cemetery in Cameron with the Rev. Leslie Dunn officiating.
Mr. Miller died Sunday, May 24, at his residence.
He was born April 30, 1968, in Cameron to Robert and Julia Miller. After graduating from Cameron High School, he attended Prairie View A&M and shortly afterward joined the Marines. He worked at Pactiv in Temple for 15 years, and then he went to Axis Pipe & Tool in Bryan for six years.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Lynette Miller; four children, Brent Miller Jr., Pilar Miller, Nathaniel James and Isaiah Matthews; a brother, Aaron Miller; and a sister Jo Ann Miller.
Viewing and visitations will be noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Don D. Summers Chapel 2707 S. 37th St. in Temple and 4-6 p.m. Friday at Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Home in Cameron.