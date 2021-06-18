Alfred Nava, 66, of Austin, formerly of Rosebud, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in an Austin hospital. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud. Rev. John Kelley will officiate. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mr. Nava was born July 25, 1954 in Rosebud to Santos and Bicenta Vargas Nava. He graduated from Rosebud-Lott High School. He worked for the US Postal Service in Austin for 44 years. He was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers where he assisted with many fundraising activities for needy families.
Memorials may be made to the National Association of Letter Carriers, 601 William Street, Austin, TX 78752.
He is survived by one daughter, Latrisha Nava of Temple, one grandson, Kaleb Nava of San Marcos, one brother, Pete Nava and wife Angie of Tucson, Arizona and one sister, Dora Petty and husband Leon of League City.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.