Private services for Sharon Louise Karr, 68, of Troy, will be held at a later date.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Private services for Sharon Louise Karr, 68, of Troy, will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Karr died Monday, Oct. 17, at a Temple hospital.
She was born in Jan. 23, 1954, to Austin and Marian Conley Davis, in East Liverpool, Ohio. She graduated from East Liverpool High School and moved to Troy in 1981. She was affiliated with the Catholic ministry and owner of Sharon Jean’s restaurant. She married Oliver Karr on Dec. 1, 1990, in Troy.
She is preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Jason McKinnon of Troy; two daughters, Casey Wirick of Portland, and Tonya Mower; a brother, Charles Conley of Temple; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.