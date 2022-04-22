Elinor Lorane Maahs
Elinor Lorane Maahs was born August 14th, 1928, to Clarence and Laura Brodd of Garret Bay, Wisconsin.
She was a proud graduate of Door Kewaunee County Normal School and after earning her degree, she married her husband, Merrill Maahs on December 30th, 1948, in Sister Bay, Wisconsin. They stayed settled in Wisconsin for many years, raising their two daughters, Paula and Lea. Elinor enjoyed a career in teaching for many years but eventually took an interest in business, starting her very own – Road Runner Delivery Service for the Door County area. Between running a business and raising a family, she managed to stay very active in Sturgeon Bay’s Honor Chapter #1 OES and held several offices. Upon retirement, Elinor and her husband moved to Texas to be closer to family. She spent her days reading, doing crossword puzzles, baking, and playing cards with friends and family.
She was proceeded in death by her mother (Laura), Father (Clarence), 2 brothers (Allen and Vernon), husband (Merrill), and one granddaughter (Whitney).
She is survived by two daughters, Paula Balentine and Lea Fuller (Lea has since passed away), 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Elinor passed quietly and peacefully on April 7th, 2022, at a local nursing home.
A memorial service for Elinor and Merrill will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home on April 25th, 2022, at 11 a.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary