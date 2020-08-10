Services Mary Jane Winkler Alsup, 73, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Gatesville.
Burial will be in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church cemetery.
Mrs. Alsup died Thursday, Aug. 6, at her residence.
She was born June 24, 1947, in Temple to Edmund and Edith Hohle Winkler. She graduated from Belton High School and Temple College. She owned a day care service. She served on the board of directors of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Brazos River Chapter and worked as a volunteer for Family Promise and the Immanuel Lutheran Church Food Pantry. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her husband, Danny Alsup; two sons, Lance Alsup and Bryce Alsup; a daughter, Kelli Alsup; a brother, Elmer Winkler; and four grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the LWML Texas District Mission Goal Endowment, P.O. Box 124, Giddings, TX 78942.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.