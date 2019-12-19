BELTON — Services for Charles Allen Avery, 72, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Monday at 3C Cowboy Fellowship in Salado with the Rev. Bryan Miller officiating.
Mr. Avery died Wednesday, Dec. 18, at a local hospital.
He was born July 16, 1947, to Frances and Carl Avery in Temple. He worked in maintenance for Temple ISD. He was a member of 3C Cowboy Fellowship.
Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer Tenant of Arlington and Brandie Rector Thornton of Mexico; a brother, Bobby Avery of Temple; a sister, Shirley Roske of Temple; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 3C Cowboy Fellowship.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements