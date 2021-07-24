Services for Carlos Ruiz Jr., 66, of Temple will be 3 p.m. today at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Ruiz died Thursday, July 22, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born Dec. 3, 1954, in San Antonio to Carlos and Florinda Ruiz. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
Survivors include three daughters, Angelica Cagley of Rhode Island, Sarah Archer of New Mexico and Michelle Griffith of Arizona; two sons, Carlos Ruiz III of New Mexico and Michael Ruiz of Round Rock; his mother of Austin; a sister, Mary Jane Ruiz of Austin; a brother, Robert Ruiz of Austin; and eight grandchildren.