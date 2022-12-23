Services for Albert Ray “Izzo” Gilmore, 61, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Monday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Gilmore died Friday, Dec. 16, at his residence.
He was born July 11, 1961, in Schwertner to Henry and Gurtha Gilmore Byers. He attended Booker T. Washington High School in Bartlett. He enlisted in the Army, and after that worked at multiple fast-food restaurants as a cook.
Survivors include a daughter, Tameka Wright of Pine Bluff, Ark.; his parents of Temple; two brothers, Paul King and Henry Gilmore, both of Temple; two sisters, Syvinya Williams and Linda Speed, both of Temple; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home