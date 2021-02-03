CAMERON — Private services for Curtis Otto Weiss, 72, of Spring and formerly of Cameron will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Weiss died Tuesday, Feb. 2, at a Kingwood.
He was born June 8, 1948, in Taylor to Otto Gus and Mamie Watterson Weiss. He was a 1966 graduate of C. H. Yoe High School in Cameron. He attended Temple Junior College, and received a bachelor’s degree from Sam Houston University.
Survivors include a brother, David Weiss; two half-brothers, Raymond Edmonds of Odessa and Johnny Weiss of Bastrop; and two half-sisters, Louise and Beatrice of Bastrop.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.