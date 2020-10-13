ROCKDALE — No services will be held for Vivian Yezak, 98.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin.
She died Monday, Oct. 5.
She was born Jan. 24, 1922, in Marlin to Louis Leopold and Maggie Szymaszek Bulgawicz. She married Dan Yezak on June 7, 1942. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Ladies Altar Society and the Home Demonstration Group.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1989; a son, Daniel in 1965; and a daughter, Janis in 2014.
Survivors include two daughters, Debby Currey and Linda Lam; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.