James Odie (J.O.) Thompson
James Odie (J.O.) Thompson passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at home with his wife LuCretia by his side. He was born September 23 in Temple, TX. He worked for the railroad for 42 years before retiring from BNSF in 2004. He had a zest for life and loved traveling and meeting new people. They lived in Brownwood, TX for 30 years before moving to Temple 3 years ago because of his health. His parents, Billie Lou Carberry and Odie Wood Thompson, brother, K.L. Thompson, sister, & Martha Lou Messiner and step mother Lois Fulton preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, LuCretia, 3 sons, Dalton McCombs of Arizona, Jim Thompson and wife Dayna of Johnson City, Jason Thompson and wife Kassy of Pflugerville. Nine grandchildren, Madalyn, Alexis, Matthew, Karlen, Kenna, Covin, Kennedy, Austin, Rylin, and one sister, Gaye Lynn Butler and husband, Roger. Also, many nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service at Jenkins Springs Cemetery in Early, TX at 11 am Saturday, May 21, 2022. His sister-in-law, Mary Birmingham will have a memorial service at that time also as she passed away on April 18, 2022.
