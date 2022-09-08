Deacon Jose Jimenez
Deacon Jose Jimenez, 89, of Belton died Sunday, September 4, 2022 in a Belton nursing home. He was born September 18, 1932 in Temple, to Cruz and Guadalupe Jimenez.
Jose attended schools in Temple, graduating with honors from Temple High School. On November 18, 1952 he enlisted in the United States Army, serving in Korea with the rank of Sergeant First Class.
Prior to his army career he attended the University of Texas for one year selecting Business as his major. He pursued his college career by transferring to St. Edward’s University. Upon graduation, he accepted a position with the U. S. Postal Service in Austin. This position later promoted him to Postmaster in Kyle.
On May 23, 1959, he married Pauline Jimenez, making Austin their permanent residence. Both became quite active in the cultural and religious activities of the city. San Jose became their choice place of worship.
Having been involved as charter members at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, upon his return from service in the army. He was a charter member of the Cursillo movement and continued his work with the Santo Nombre group at San Jose.
Retirement brought him back to his loving roots. A new chapter had evolved, he felt his calling to Deaconate. On June 7, 1998 he was ordained as Deacon for the Diocese of Austin. He was assigned to Christ the King Parish in Belton.
Father Charles Davis of St. Stephens in Salado requested a deacon and Jose was assigned to the Parish. As a member of the Knights of Columbus council Jose continued to remain their Chaplain. Deacon also embraced a position in Medical Records at Scott & White Hospital.
He was preceded in death by both parents, brothers Mike, Guillermo and Timio.
Survivors included his wife of 63 years, Pauline Jimenez of Belton; two brothers Cruz Jimenez Jr and wife Ella and Vincente Jimenez and wife Janet; four sisters, Juanita Cruz and husband Adolpho, Aurelia Flores and husband Amado, Anita Battle and husband Frank, and Silberia Cuevas; three sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.
Included in his works and obligations, Jose loved sports. He never missed a game where the Longhorns participated. Being at the game physically or watching on tv. Jose’s quiet nature became excitably rambunctious. Scores by his team were a blessing to behold.
The family will receive friends for visitation Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 4-6 PM at Dossman Funeral Home, followed by a Rosary at 6PM led by Deacon Ronnie Lastovica. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM as Celebrant the Very Reverend James Misko, Con Celebrant Reverend Sang Quan, Vicar General Diocese of Austin.
Pallbearers will be Trey and Nick Zacharias, Nicolas Trevino, Cruz Jimenez III, Joe David Jimenez and William Rodriguez.
In Lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to Gather and Grow Capital Campaign US 290 SVRD EB Austin, Texas 78723 or Christ the King Catholic Church 210 E. 24th Ave Belton, Texas 76513.
