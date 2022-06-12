Etta Tharp-Ibarra
Etta Tharp-Ibarra gave her last prayer on June 3, 2022, in Temple, Texas, entering heaven’s doorstep at 87. Etta left this world the way she lived, a strong-willed woman fiercely devoted to her family, friends, and God.
Etta particularly loved spending the holidays surrounded by family in Temple, Texas, or wherever her children resided. The festivities began months in advance when Etta would insist her family send her their Christmas wish lists, including links and detailed descriptions to buy the perfect gift. Thanksgiving lunch wouldn’t be complete without her “Pink Stuff” family dish and a carefully scripted handwritten prayer on festive stationery.
Etta was born to the late Jefferson J. Green and Gyeulah B. Kiser on October 21, 1934, during the Great Depression. She grew up on a farm in Rogers, Texas, with her brother, Thomas Green, half-brothers, Arlis and Alton Green, and half-sisters, Preble Paschal, Minnie Sloan, Lorene Reed, and Mary Faye Mainord. Her family raised beef and pork and grew vegetables.
While attending Rogers High School Etta met her first husband, Eugene “Gene” Tharp. They were married on June 17, 1954, a union that lasted 44 years until Gene’s passing. Together they raised their two children, Lisa Hill and Dr. D. Bruce Tharp, in Temple, Texas, but they also loved exploring the rest of the state and country by car. The family spent many happy weekends with relatives in Rogers, Texas, or would load up in a travel trailer to explore Yellowstone National Park, Colorado, and various Texas state parks. Later in life, Etta and Gene would make road trips to Victoria, Texas to see their grandchildren, Ainsley Elizabeth Tharp, and Carson Ross Tharp.
After graduating from high school, Etta started her career working for Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and earned her Accredited Record Technician (ART) certification. In a trailblazing move for her time, Etta worked her way up to supervisor status and was known as the “Queen of Bosses.” By her retirement, she had dedicated 44 years to the medical records office and made many lifelong friends, including her second husband, Dr. Jesse D. Ibarra, Jr.
Etta and Jesse were married on March 8, 2001. Etta’s family grew to include Patsy Britt, Beth Baetz, Jesse Daniel “Danny” Ibarra, III, and many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The couple loved to travel many miles on road trips and cruise ships, including stops in Mexico, Costa Rica, Hawaii, and Alaska.
After Jesse’s passing in 2015, Etta continued to live in the house they built together, and she had many angels who helped take care of her in later years. Her precious caretaker Margarite visited daily and has come to feel like family. She was also doted on by her many friends who came to call regularly, the H-E-B delivery staff, and the BSW hospital staff. And of course, Etta would never skip her regular appointment with her hairdresser Karen.
Etta was a devout Christian and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple, Texas, for over 60 years. She would regularly attend services and Sunday School, making lifelong friendships in Christ. Everybody who entered Etta’s orbit would be in her daily prayers. She was known as the family’s ‘prayer warrior’ because of her strong spiritual connection to God. In recent years when she couldn’t attend in person, she’d watch services from home, including that of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church in Waco, Texas.
In her last letter to her family, Etta wrote: “I have had a blessed and great life. I was born, I lived, I died. I am waltzing across heaven with Jesus. See you there. All my love.”
Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Ann Hill and Jeff Smith of Pflugerville, Texas; her son, Dr. D. Bruce Tharp and John-Carlos Estrada of Austin, Texas; granddaughter, Ainsley Elizabeth Tharp of San Francisco, California; grandson, Carson Ross Tharp of Austin, Texas; step-daughters, Patsy Britt of Belton, Texas, Beth Baetz of San Antonio, Texas; step-son, Jesse Daniel “Danny” Ibarra, III of San Antonio, Texas; step-grandsons, Chris Britt of Belton, Texas, Bert Baetz of Kerrville, Texas, J.D. Ibarra IV of San Antonio, Texas; and step-granddaughters Annamarie Falvo of San Antonio, Texas and Jessica I. Press of San Antonio, Texas; and her 12 step-great-grandchildren.
Etta was preceded in death by her husbands, Eugene “Gene” Tharp and Dr. Jesse D. Ibarra, Jr.; her parents, Jefferson J. Green and Gyeulah B. Kiser; brother Thomas Green; half-brothers Arlis and Alton Green; and half-sisters, Preble Paschal, Minnie Sloan, Lorene Reed, and Mary Faye Mainord.
Etta’s celebration of life will be at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple, Texas, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Family visitation at 1 p.m. and a memorial service at 2 p.m. A private burial will follow the service in Rogers, Texas.
In place of flowers, please consider a contribution to Immanuel Baptist Church Building Fund (www.ibctemple.org) or Dr. Jesse D. Ibarra, Jr., M.D., Lectureship in International Health at Baylor Scott & White (2401 S. 31st Street, Temple, TX, 76508).
Arrangements by Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, Texas.
Paid Obituary