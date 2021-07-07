Services for Jose Juan Trujillo, 51, of Temple will be noon Thursday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Trujillo died June 29 at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 6, 1970, in Puerto Rico to Jose Juan Trujillo Gonzales. He was a mechanic and truck driver.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Quintanilla of Temple; four sons, Fernando Gonzalez of Belton, and Carlitos Garcia, Carlos Miguel Garcia and Melvin Dejesus, all of Temple; a daughter, Vivian Trujillo of Belton; his father of Puerto Rico; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.