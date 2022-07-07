BELTON — Services for Roger “Rocky” Fry, 69, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Friday in Rogers Cemetery.
Mr. Fry died Friday, July 1, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 20, 1952, in Livingston to Eligie and Mary Etta Fry. He was adopted by Athel and Gladys Underwood. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1971. He attended truck driving school and welding school. He married Rebecca Bowden-Fry. He owned and operated R&R Welding in Rogers. He owned a tire shop. He was a truck driver.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah Fry; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, James Fry Sr. and Joseph Fry, both of Rogers; two daughters, Stefanie Fry of Rogers and Veronica Bettinger of Belton; a brother, Kenneth Grantom; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.