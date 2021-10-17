Patsy (Pat) R. King “Mema”, 86, of Troy died peacefully on October 11, 2021 at her residence after losing her battle with cancer.
She was born on November 2, 1934 in Leflore County Poteau, Oklahoma to Corrine and Owen Bizzell.
She attended school and graduated from Poteau High, Poteau, Oklahoma in 1950.
She married Charles King on October 1, 1962. They first resided in Belton for 17 years then became residents of Troy for 41 years.
She was co-owner in the Belton Dairy Queen for 10 years and she and her husband owned C W King Trucking for 31 years. She also had a passion for her cosmetic company in sales for WeCare products.
She was a member of the Johnson Drive Church of Christ in McGregor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, a granddaughter Cricket, a daughter Charlesy Ann and a daughter Debra Awong.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years Charles King of Troy; a daughter and son in law Pete and Kimberly Heald of Temple; a son Jimmy Wattenbarger of Frankfort, Kentucky; a daughter Patricia Olsen of Temple; two sisters Carol Lopez of Ventura, CA, and Lorene Melendez of Houston; 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Broecker Funeral of Salado.
The memorial service will be held on October 30th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. 2750 W. Big Elm Troy Texas.