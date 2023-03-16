Lyndal Joyce Wolverton Parmer
Lyndal Joyce Wolverton Parmer, 83, of Harker Heights, Texas, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 5:24PM.
Born December 22, 1939 in Aquilla, Texas. She was the daughter of John and Georgia Wolverton of Killeen, Texas, both deceased. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Earl Wolverton, Don Wolverton, Lynn Wolverton, and Margaret Hughling.
She is survived by her children; Teri Sutterfield and husband Dale Sutterfield, Deana Garrick and husband Jonathan Garrick, and Martin Parmer and wife Clarissa Parmer. She has 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A memorial celebration will be held at First Baptist Church of Trimmier on March 31st at 11:00 AM with a meal for the family following. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to one of the following organizations: Women’s in Crisis Center in Killeen, Texas, Arms of Hope in Killeen, Texas, or to the church of your choice.
