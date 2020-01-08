Glenna Lee Southerland Roberts
Services Glenna Lee Southerland Roberts, 86, of Belton will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Lowell Coats officiating. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Glenna passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Park Place Manor.
She was born on March 28, 1933 to Charles Glenn Roe Anthony and Opal Laura Wells Anthony in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. She graduated from Hillsboro High School and later received her Master of Special Education from Baylor University. She married Harry V. Roberts on November 23, 1977, he preceded her in death. Glenna Southerland was Bell County’s first language and learning disabilities teacher and taught at Tyler Elementary in Belton, she also taught at Jefferson, Vandiver, and Cater Elementary and in Corpus Christi. She was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harry V. Roberts, and son-in-law Joe Layne.
Survivors include three daughters, Debbie Southerland Coats and her husband Lowell from Belton, Vickie Roberts Lindsey and her husband Corry from Midlothian and Ginger Roberts Layne from Belton; three Sons, Ira Southerland from Little River, Mark Southerland and his wife Sheila from Buckholts and Marty Roberts and his wife Laurel from Troy; 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 5 to 7 PM Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
