CAMERON — Services for Dean Allen Kostiha, 50, of Westphalia will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be held at a later date.
Mr. Kostiha died Thursday, July 20, at a nursing and rehabilitation facility in Cameron.
He was born Sept. 8, 1972, in Fort Worth of Adolph and Valira Entrop Kostiha. He graduated from Rosebud-Lott High School and worked at the Walmart distribution center for many years.
Survivors include four sisters, Donna Dohnalik of Cameron, Denise Kahookele of Killeen, Debra Guenzel of Troy and Karen Kostiha Montgomery of Belton; and three brothers, Kerry Kostiha of Westphalia, Dwayne Kostiha of Round Rock and Kevin Kostiha of Temple.