Diana Lou Cannon
Diana Lou Cannon, age 84, of Temple, Texas passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023. She was born on March 24, 1939 in Flat, Texas the daughter, and oldest child of Odis E. and Mary E. (Dixon) Lambright.
A funeral service to celebrate Diana’s life will take place on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00am at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504 with Rev. Tom Popelka officiating. Entombment will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Diana, beloved mother, sister, and friend, was a graduate of Temple High School, and received her Bachelor’s degree from University of Mary Hardin Baylor. She went on to become a teacher, retiring from Ellison High School in Killeen after many years of service. On October 5, 1957 Diana married Don Cannon, her high school sweetheart, with whom she shared 57 wonderful years. They were true partners in life and shared many adventures together including parenthood. Diana cherished her children and grandchildren, showering them with love and biblical wisdom from a faith-filled life. She cared deeply for her friends, especially the Class of ‘57 from Temple High School.
She is survived by a son, Paul Cannon, and wife, Heather, of Cypress, a daughter, Joanna Cannon Soles, and husband, Scott, of Carrollton, grandchildren, Spencer Soles and wife Kaytlin, Austin Soles, Emma Soles, Sydney Cannon, and Zachary Cannon. She is also survived by a sister, Mary Jo Kinnaman (Steve), of Westfield, IN, and a brother, Jan Lambright (Elena), of Temple.
Diana was preceded in death by her husband, Don, and her parents.
In lieu of flowers memorials, to Tom Popelka Ministries 4706 Spanish Oak Rd. Temple, Texas would be appreciated.
