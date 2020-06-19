BELTON — Services for Jessie Joe McLaughlin, 64, of Temple will be June 27 at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple.
Mr. McLaughlin died Monday, April 6, at a Temple hospital.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
BELTON — Services for Jessie Joe McLaughlin, 64, of Temple will be June 27 at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple.
Mr. McLaughlin died Monday, April 6, at a Temple hospital.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.