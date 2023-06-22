Services for Ke-shun Anthony “K.J.” Johnson, 12, of Lyons will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Snook High School in Snook with Dr. Stanley Smith officiating.
Burial will be in Lyons Community Cemetery in Lyons.
He died Monday, June 12, at a Caldwell hospital.
He was born May 3, 2011, in Bryan to Evone Jackson and Clarence Johnson. He was a Christian and attended Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Lyons and Somerville Church of God. He attended Snook ISD and played sports in Brenham and Somerville.
Survivors include his mother and father, both of Brenham; seven brothers, Ke’ontae Johnson and Cladarion Johnson, both of Bryan, Isaiah Johnson and Ca’mello Johnson, both of Austin, Shemar Barnes and Andrew Johnson, both of Bryan, and Clarence Johnson of Los Angeles; six sisters, Ke’myah Williams, Ke’Niyah Johnson, Bre’Yanna Johnson, and Bre’Asia Johnson, all of Brenham, and Caelynn Johnson and McKinlee Johnson, both of Bryan; and two grandparents, Harvey and Shirley Jackson Jr. of Somerville.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Snook High School.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.