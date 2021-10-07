Services for Shanna Lee Prescott, 70, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Temple.
Burial will be in Salado Cemetery.
Mrs. Prescott died Monday, Oct. 4, at a local hospital.
She was born Dec. 25, 1950, at Hill Air Force Base in Layton, Utah, to Godfrey and Verna Quest. She married James R. Prescott on Jan. 23, 1971, in Elko, Nev. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served as a primary teacher and seminary teacher, was a member of the choir and also served as the ward chorister and a Relief Society instructor.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; five children, Shane Prescott of Farmington, Utah, Jimmy Prescott of Cedar Hills, Utah, Teresa Tobias of Killeen, Jamie Andrews of Temple and Kelly Prescott of Troy; a sister, Lesa Muldowney of Ogden, Utah; a brother, Sid Carter of Brigham, Utah; and 10 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one grandchild.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.