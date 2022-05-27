Services for Hilario Rojas Falcon, 63, of Killeen will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Young’s Daughters Funeral home in Temple with the Rev. Guadalupe Rodriguez officiating.
Burial will be in Panteón De El Moral in Piedras Negras-Acuña, Mexico.
Mr. Falcon died Wednesday, May 25, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 3, 1958, in El Moral, Mexico, to Antiono Rojas Parez and Maria Del Carmen Falcon Balbuena. He married Elia Zavala. He was a piper layer for T.T.G. utilities.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Alonso Rojas and Rodolfo Rojas; five daughters, Ruth Rojas, Selina Rojas, Valerie Rojas, Melanie Rojas and Stephanie Rojas; a brother, Ricardo Rojas; eight sisters, Santa Gonzalez, Antonia Torres, Graciela Rodriguez, Carmen Lopez, Josefa Perez, Rosa Rojas, Maria Jaramillo and Teresa Rojas; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. today at the funeral home.