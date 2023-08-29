Services for Robert “Bob” W. Patterson III, 66, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Temple Bible Church.
Burial with military honors will be 10 a.m. Sept. 6 in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Patterson died Saturday, Aug. 19, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 4, 1957, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Margret and Robert W. Patterson II. He served in the Army.
Bob worked for the Bell County Sheriff’s Office starting in 1978, first as a jailer, then becoming a patrol deputy. In 1985 he became a criminal investigator assigned to the Bell County CID unit. In 1995 he was reassigned to the Bell County Jail as a lieutenant until he became a supervising inspector with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards in 1991. In May of 1995 he was hired as the Bell County Jail Administrator until he retired in 2012. He was a member of the Temple Elks Lodge No. 138, past exalted ruler, and American Legion Post No. 133. He was a member of the Central Texas Peace Officers Association, serving as president in 1990 and 2000; the Texas Jai Association, past president 2000; and the American Jail Association, past president 2005. He was a founding member, serving as chair and co-chair, of the National Jail Leadership Command Academy at Sam Houston State University. He attended Central Texas College and obtained an associate degree in law enforcement.
Survivors include his wife, Anna Patterson; three sons, Robert W. Patterson IV, Patrick Patterson and Brandon Patterson; two brothers, Greg Patterson and Tracy Patterson; and eight grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Texas Elks Camp.com, 100 Club Centex.com, the American Diabetes Association of the National Kidney Foundation.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.