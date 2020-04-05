Private services will be held for Mary Louise Maxfield, age 75 of Troy. Mary passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at her home.
Mary was born on March 5, 1945 to Fermine G and Epimenia (Veracruz) Salazar in Rosebud, Texas. She was a graduate of Temple High School, Class of ‘63. Mary was married to Thomas Vance Maxfield, and they were blessed with 30 years of beautiful marriage until his passing. Mary was a proud Veteran, having served her country in the United States Army.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Vance Maxfield.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her son, Vance Thomas Maxfield and wife, Michelle; sister, Connie Olivares of Temple; sister, Ophelia Mungia of Temple; sister, Janie Garcia and husband, Johnny of Temple; and grandchildren, Andrew Maxfield, Aden Maxfield, Makenzie Maxfield, and Laila Maxfield.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to The Meridian of Temple, for their generous hospitality and exceptional care; and to Gloria Cruz, Director of Nursing.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.