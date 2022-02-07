BELTON — Services for Billie “Bill” W. Yearwood, 90, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Thursday in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with the Rev. John Roark officiating.
Mr. Yearwood died Saturday, Feb. 5, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 8, 1931, in Union Point, Ga., to Allie and Grace Cronic Yearwood. He grew up in Crawfordville, Ga. He married Helen Bryan on Oct. 1, 1952,in Union Point, Ga. He joined the Army in 1948, serving in Korea and Vietnam. He received a Purple Heart. He retired on Dec. 31, 1968. He also worked for the Santa Fe Railroad in Temple for 25 years until retiring in 1994. He was a member of Keys Valley Baptist Church, serving as deacon. He also was a member of Gideons International.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; a son, Steve Yearwood; and a daughter, Kathy Latimer; a brother, Tom Yearwood; two sisters, Brenda Yearwood Wadley and Marjorie Yearwood Messer; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 1023, Belton, TX 76513; or Keys Valley Baptist Church in Belton.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.