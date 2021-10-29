CAMERON — Services for Ginger K. Cooksey, 73, of Cameron will be 6 p.m. today at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Holland Cemetery at a later date.
Mrs. Cooksey died Wednesday, Oct. 27, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 4, 1947, in Taylor to Charles Ray Howell and Doris Nell Townsend Howell Meissner. She married Johnnie Lee Cooksey. She was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church in Cameron.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2014.
Survivors include a son, David Lee Cooksey of Cuyhoga Falls, Ohio; a daughter, Jennifer Jean Epperson of Cameron; a brother, Dennis Howell of Temple; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the F.R.I.M. Baptist Area Office, 100 N. Central Ave., Cameron, TX 76520.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.