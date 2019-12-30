COPPERAS COVE — Services for Jacquelyn Jo Dewald, 83, will be private.
Mrs. Dewald died Sunday, Dec. 29, in Copperas Cove.
She was born Dec. 17, 1936, in Goose Creek to Jack and Jo Bayliss Jones. She married Monty Dewight Dewald on July 20, 1956.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and two grandchildren.
Survivors include three children, Dewight Dewald, Derrick Dewald and Devin Dewald; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House in Temple at https://rmhc-ctx.org/contact-us/; or to the Wounded Warrior Foundation at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.