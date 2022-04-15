BELTON — Services for Robert Brandon Rosa, 42, of Harker Heights will be held in private.
Mr. Rosa died Friday, April 8, at his residence.
He was born July 15, 1979, in Hoboken, N.J., to Roberto and Evelyn Rosa. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Zilika Prez in 2015.
Survivors include his wife of Harker Heights, two steptons, Ivan Prez of Austin and Dariel Malave of San Antonio; his mother of Connecticut; and three brothers, Daniel Rosa and Vidal Acosta, both of New Jersey, and Anthony Rosa of Connecticut.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.