BELTON — James L. Sims, 71, of Killeen died Tuesday, May 5, at a Harker Heights hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Sims was born Aug. 21, 1948, in Charlotte, N.C., to Jay and Eva Newsome Sims. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Lynne Gilbert on Aug. 4, 1972, in Elizabethtown, Ky. He worked for Scott & White.
He was preceded in death by his wife on Jan. 11; and two great-grandchildren.
Survivors include three sons, Dennis Sims of Belton, James Sims Jr. of Tennessee and Stephen Sims of Palestine; a daughter, Vicky Liakos of Canada; a brother, Jesse Sims of South Carolina; 10 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the Boy Scouts of America.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.