ROCKDALE — Services for Dennis John Carney, 74, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Carney died Thursday, March 31, at his residence.
He was born in 1947 in Pittsburgh to John Regis and Mary Ellen Cline Carney. He graduated from Baldwin High School and later earned a degree in metallurgical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He married Beverly Anne Parrish in 1968. He began working for the Aluminum Company of America in 1969, working many senior leadership positions in Washington, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Australia before moving to Rockdale and retiring in 2003. After retirement, he partnered with his son and started an orchard business in Cashmere, Wash. He joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two sons, Dennis Carney Jr. of Utah and Kevin Carney of Washington; three daughters, Stacy Vickrey of Utah, Kimberly Secrist of Round Rock and Melanie Moody of Cameron; two brothers, Dale Carney of Florida and John “Jack” Carney of Pennsylvania; a sister, Joyce Morris of Pennsylvania; a stepfather, Joseph Drysdale of Dallas; and 11 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.