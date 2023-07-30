Thresa Ada Dollar, 93, of Belton, Texas, formerly of Marble Falls, Texas, died peacefully on Friday, July 28, 2023, surrounded by her family.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 AM, Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, Texas, and will be officiated by dear family friend, Charlie Robinson.
Thresa Dollar was born May 14, 1930, to Jack and Cecil Hanna in Borger, Texas. Thresa had 3 siblings, sisters, Geneva Powell and Jackie Daniels, and brother, Bruce Hanna.
She married her lifelong love, Wayne Dollar on April 26, 1950, with whom she lived a beautifully blessed life for 56 years. They shared a life with their three children and countless friends throughout Texas. Wayne and Thresa lived in Amarillo, Texas, Waco, Texas and retired in Marble Falls, Texas.
Thresa enjoyed travelling. She was always eager to be the front seat passenger for any road trip. She was quite the game player-any and all games- she played bridge most of her adult life-and even taught her grandchildren how to lose at a friendly game of Uno and dominoes. Thresa was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all that were blessed to be loved by her.
Thresa was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, and in March 2023, her daughter in law Linda Dollar, wife of Keith Dollar.
Survived by her children, daughter Cheryl and Jackie Garner, of Belton, Texas. Sons, Kenneth and Patti Dollar of Payette, Idaho, and Keith Dollar of Amarillo, Texas. Thresa was blessed with 9 grandchildren. Renea Conser and Lori Dixon, both of Dallas, Texas, Josh Dollar of Payette, Idaho, Jeff Dollar of Bedford, Texas, Sarah Muller of Lakeside, Texas, Cody Dollar of Arlington, Texas, Shayla Dollar, of Frisco, Texas, Misty Coffee, of Amarillo, Texas, and Brittni McKay, Canyon, Texas. She cherished each of her 14 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Thresa, Mom, Mema, and Grandmother will be deeply missed and her legacy of The Best Chicken Frier Ever, The Most Competitive Gamer, and The Sweetest Soul of All Time will live on through her children and grandchildren.
Psalm 62:5-6, “Yes, my soul, find rest in God; my hope comes from him. Truly he is my rock and my salvation, I will not be shaken.”
The family would like to give special thanks and love to all the wonderful staff and Stoney Brook of Belton and Enhabit Home Health, especially Katelin Green.
Memorials can be made in Thresa’s honor to Enhabit Home Health.