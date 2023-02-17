Services for Linda Kay Davis, 67, of Belton will be held at a later date.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Linda Kay Davis, 67, of Belton will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Davis died Thursday, Feb. 16, at a Temple hospital.
She was born May 13, 1955, in Cameron to Othie Columbus and Daisy Lucille Gibson Seaton. She had been a resident of Belton for 50 years. She was married to Jimmy Davis. She worked most of her life in manufacturing and as a housekeeper. She attended church at the Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son.
Survivors include two sons, Anthony Pugh of Kansas and Billy Joe Smith of Belton; three brothers, Delton Seaton of Academy, James Roy Seaton of Springtown and Dale Seaton of Temple; two sisters, Bell Cehand of Temple and Gail Smith of Belton; and five grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.