Services for Donald “Don” Gene Mikeska, 78, of Zabcikville will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Seaton Brethren Church with the Rev. Denise Mikeska officiating.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in Cyclone.
Mr. Mikeska died Sunday, March 5, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 29, 1944, in Temple to Edwin and Annie Schneider Mikeska. He lived his entire life in the Temple area. He attended Seaton School until the eighth grade. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1962. He worked for Sherwin Williams for more than 32 years before retiring in 2000. He married Monica Wilde in 1977.
Survivors include his wife of Zabcikville; tow daughters, Michelle Mikeska of Cyclone and Kindra Koslovsky of Season; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Memorials may be made to Seaton Brethren Church or St. Joseph’s Cemetery Association.