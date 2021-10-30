ROCKDALE — Services with military honors for Gaylen Leon Phillips, 72, of Rockdale will be 9 a.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Phillips died Monday, Oct. 25, at his residence.
He was born June 19, 1949, in Muskogee, Okla., to Raymond Benton and Floy Irene Wisdom Phillips. He served in the U.S. Army starting Aug. 15, 1966, and reenlisted Sept. 29, 1967. He was discharged on Sept. 28, 1973. He served as a crawler tractor operator in Vietnam. He later worked in data communications until retiring. He lived the past seven years in Rockdale and was a member of HAM Radio Operators Club.
Survivors include a daughter, Christina Arroyo; two brothers, Edward Phillips and Carl Phillips; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.