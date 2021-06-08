SALADO — Services with military honors for R. Michael Harwell, 78, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lampasas with the Rev. Jude Uche officiating.
Mr. Harwell died Dec. 1, 2020.
He was born June 23, 1942, in Lampasas to Joe D. and Nova Dell Harwell. He attended Lampasas schools. He attended Texas A&M University. He graduated from Trinity University in San Antonio in 1973. He served in the Medical Service Corp. He worked for the VA Hospital System in Long Beach, Calif., Los Angeles and Huntington, W.Va. He was director of the VA Medical Center in Amarillo and Albuquerque, N.M. He also worked at the VA Medical Center of Central Texas in Temple, Marlin and Waco.
Survivors include his wife, Anne Marie; a son, Michael Joe; and a daughter, Leslie Ann.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 7717 River Road, Townsend, TN 37882.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.