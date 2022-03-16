Helen M. Hoelscher
Services for Helen M. Hoelscher, 69, of Temple will be at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home on Thursday March 17th with Visitation from 9:00-10:00 a.m. followed by a Rosary and Services with Deacon Charles Wright officiating. Graveside services will be at Seaton Cemetery, followed by a meal and a celebration of life at Ratibor Country Grill.
Mrs. Helen Hoelscher went peacefully to her Heavenly Home on Sunday March 13th, at her home surrounded by her husband and children.
Helen was born Jan. 27, 1953 to Laddie and Pearlie Faichtinger in Cameron, TX. She was a graduate of Temple High School and married Donald E. Hoelscher on Dec. 16, 1972. She worked at Centex Periodicals for 6 years, ran a registered day care for 19 years, and worked at Card & Party Factory for 13 years. She touched many lives throughout her life and had a passion for taking care of children in her early years. She took great pride in keeping a tidy home and spent extensive time outside gardening and loved watching her hummingbirds. She loved spending time with her husband whether it was being with him to run his karaoke or to make rounds to play slot machines. She also enjoyed the simple things in life like spending time with family on the back porch with her favorite Doo-wop Music, and if The Twist played she was going to be the first to start dancing.
She was preceded in death by her father Laddie Faichtinger and mother Pearlie Faichtinger.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years Donnie E. Hoelscher, a daughter Lisa Vasek and Mike Palomino, Jr. of Temple, a son Richard Hoelscher and his wife Liszi of Pflugerville, a brother Johnnie Faichtinger and wife Peggy of Temple, and five grandchildren Taylor and Kyler Vasek and Aria, Harper, and Cadence Hoelscher.
Pallbearers: Jeff Faichtinger, Steven Faichtinger, Kirk Hoelscher, Brandon Hoelscher, Terrell Saur, Jordan Hoelscher, and Kyler Vasek
A special thank you to her amazing private duty care takers, The Kindred Hospice Team, the nurses on 7N at Baylor Scott & White Health, and all the family and friends for their support throughout.
Arrangements are in the care of Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple, TX.
