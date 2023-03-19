Richard W. Schwerdt
Funeral Services for Richard W. Schwerdt, also known as Rich, Richie, will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, March 25th in the Pavilion at the Belton North Cemetery, officiated by the Reverend Keith Pozzuto of Christ Episcopal Church in Temple.
Rich was born in the Bay Ridge area of Brooklyn, NY. He was a gifted student who attended the prestigious Stuyvesant HS in Manhattan. He had a great love for weather, which began at the young age of 2 years old during a snowstorm where he sat at his window for two days. Rich earned his Bachelors and Master’s Degree in Meteorology from Florida State University, and another Master’s in Public Administration from George Washington University while working for the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. He retired after working 36 years for the National Weather Service.
He was an active member of the National Stuttering Association, mentoring and assisting many people, as well as an avid gardener. He nurtured numerous fruit and non-fruit-bearing trees, bushes, and an expansive vegetable garden in the family yard. Rich loved to trail hike and has completed most of the AT, backpacked the C & O Canal Towpath (184.5 miles) with his wife and three children (ages 8, 11, and 14), he hiked over 800 miles of the FL Trail. Rich also had exceptional memory for dates and facts. Fascinated by holidays and special occasions, he initiated the family’s tradition of celebrating ½ birthdays.
Rich dearly loved his wife, Peggy, and their three children, their spouses and three grandchildren. He is survived by all of them as well as his sister, Carol.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the Florida Trail Association, the Parkinson’s Foundation or the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.
Arrangements entrusted with: Dossman Funeral Home, Belton,TX.
