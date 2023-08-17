Services for James “Fats” Tirrell Sears, 40, of Temple will be noon Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with Dr. U.C. Barnes officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Sears died Wednesday, Aug. 2, at a Lubbock hospital.
He was born Nov. 20, 1982, in Temple to Albert Finley and Ronda Sears-Heath. He attended Temple High School and Vista College, where he received certifications in culinary arts and food management. He worked as a manager at Long John Silvers for more than 20 years; as a kitchen manager for Hilton Garden Inn; as a manager for Burger King; and at Day Break Group Home for three years.
Survivors include five sons, Jamontrel Sears, Jamarrius Sears, James Sears, Jamere Sears and Jaheim Sears, all of Temple; a daughter, Janya Sears of Temple; his mother of Copperas Cove; his father of Temple; three sisters, Tiphani Curry of San Antonio, Shantae Soloman of Rockdale and Shanisha Jones of Copperas Cove; two grandparents, Blossie Finley of Waco and Anita Allen of Copperas Cove; and one grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.