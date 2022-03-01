Sylvia Lucille Wiley
Sylvia Lucille Wiley passed from this life Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 87 years of age.
She was preceded in death by her much loved husband, Donald. She was a loving and much-loved mother to her daughter, Paula and husband Scott Butler of Corsicana, TX; Mark and wife Suzanne Wiley of St. Augustine, Florida, as well as five grandchildren; Steven and Marianne Wiley of St. Augustine, FL, Thomas Wiley of Benton, AR; Anthony, Pam and Tessa Butler of Corsicana, TX, and 4 great grandchildren.
Sylvia was born in Wichita Falls, TX on August 7, 1934 to the late Paul Dabney Sullivan and Etta Lucille Peveto Sullivan. Throughout her life she lived in Big Spring, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Longview, TX, and spent her last 40 years in the Temple area. She and Donald made lifelong friends in all of these places. She was most recently a member of Grace Presbyterian Church, but was also a long time member at First Presbyterian where she led, taught, and lived out her faith in Christ serving with others. She was known to all for her loving nature, zest for life, quick wit, and fiery approach to life. She will truly be missed, but as the generations she influenced have said, she will be celebrated most for her example of a long, loving marriage commitment, lasting true friendships, and love and zeal for the life with which God had blessed her. In her early life, she was frequently known as “Honey.” To most she was Sylvia, Mom to her kids, and Gram to her grands and great grands. She was truly a lady of many roles in life. See you soon, Mom/Gram.
Visitation will be from 5-7:00pm Thursday, March 3, 2021 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Memorial service will be held at 2:00pm Friday, March 4, 2022 at Grace Presbyterian Church in Temple. Sylvia will be laid to rest in Hillcrest Cemetery, 1873 N. 1st St., Temple, TX.
Gifts may be given in memory of Sylvia, payable to Grace Presbyterian Church, 2401 S. 57th, Temple, TX 76504, designated for Living Waters for the World Systems. This is a project that was very dear to Don and Sylvia’s hearts that they greatly invested in, gave time to, and one that has reaped many blessings for the peoples that benefit from it.
