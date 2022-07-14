Services for David Yeilding, 80, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at the First Baptist Church of Temple with Dr. Joe Loughlin officiating.
Burial will be in Restland Cemetery in Gatesville.
Mr. Yeilding died Saturday, July 9, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 22, 1941, in Brownwood to Clinton and Margaret Evelyn Boyd Yeilding. He lived in Grandfalls, Kingman, Ariz., Monahans, Rockspring and Abilene. He graduated from Abilene High School and received a bachelor of arts degree from Hardin-Simmons University. He also earned a master of arts degree from Hardin-Simmons University and a doctor of philosophy degree from the University of North Texas. He worked as a teacher for Dumas High School, Sweetwater High School and Odessa College. He joined Central Texas College as an administrator in July 1976 and later taught American history served as chairman of the social and behavioral sciences deparment. He also worked in the college’s European division for several years. He married Donnie Cook in Copenhagen, Denmark. He retired in August 2003 and taught online history classes for several more years. He was an Emeritus member of the Bell County Historical Commission and the Bell County Museum board. He served as a chair for both groups. He also chaired Bell County’s Sesquicentennial Committee in 1999-2000. He served on the board of the Salado Historical Society and was a member and past president of the Bell County Retired School Employees Association. He also was a member and former president of the Temple Rotary Club. He also was a member of the Heart of Texas Chapter Sons of the American Revolution and the George W. Tyler Chapter Sons of the Republic of Texas. He was a state past president of both the Sons of the American Revolution and the General Society War of 1812. He served as a deacon at the First Baptist Church of Killeen and the First Baptist Church of Temple. He taught Bible classes, chaired church committees and also served as a church trustee.
Survivors include his wife, Donnie Yeilding of Temple; a sister, LaNell Spears of Lubbock; and a brother, Hollis Yeilding Jr. of Abilene.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 8015 W. Adams Ave., Temple, TX 76502; or to any charity.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.