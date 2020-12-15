A lover of books, history, and ideas, Phyllis Joan Welch passed away on December 12, 2020, after a full and wonderful life. She resided at the Meridian of Temple Health Center in her last years, where she received wonderful care. We are happy that her daughter Susan was able to visit in person over the last six weeks as the coronavirus visitation restrictions were loosened. We greatly appreciate the support of Kindred Hospice in her final days.
She was born to Victor and Elsie Norman in Brookings, South Dakota, on June 30, 1930. Known to her friends as Joan, she grew up in the heart of the great depression, amid a strong extended family in a small town that was home to South Dakota State College and bustled with activity. During junior high school she noticed a new boy in town and found in him a lifelong love and partner. Joan graduated from St. Olaf College in 1952, where her inquisitive mind was opened to unexpected new ideas and perspectives about humanity and the world. She married Charles Welch a month after graduating from college. Charles joined the Navy as a medical officer, and over the years they crisscrossed the United States with their growing family.
Joan was an amazing mentor and role model to her children. At age 40 she decided to become a nurse, earning her RN at the Huron Road School of Nursing in Cleveland, OH, receiving her degree in 1974 – first in her class. She worked as a nurse in Temple TX, after Charles joined Scott and White Hospital in 1974 and the family made its last move across the country. This leap into nursing as a midlife career inspired her children, who saw that lifelong learning was not only possible, but an exquisite gift. Joan’s love of learning carried over into the many trips that she took with Charles around the world.
Joan was a free spirit and loved every place where she lived and traveled. She embraced the cultural, intellectual, and social opportunities of Temple, TX with great pleasure, and enjoyed her friends immensely. Reading was her great joy, and she acquired a library of excellent books covering history, literature, philosophy, and science.
Joan was predeceased by her parents, her brother Frank, and her husband Charles. She is survived by her children Susan, Julia, and Thomas; Julia’s husband Jack Taylor; Thomas’ wife Francesca Welch; her two loving grandchildren, Kyla Welch Taylor and Lauren Brittany Earl, and their spouses Aaron Taylor and Nick Earl. We miss her dearly.
Joan was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church in Temple. Plans for a memorial service are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Please visit the website of Hewett-Arney Funeral Home (hewettarney.com) to share your condolences and memories. Donations in her honor may be given to your favorite charity. The family will inter her ashes next to her husband Charles in Greenwood Cemetery, Brookings SD, at a future date.