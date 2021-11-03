Services for James Ray Jones, 72, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Saturday in Union Cemetery.
Another service will be Nov. 12 at Northway Baptist Church in Angleton.
Mr. Jones died Thursday, Oct. 28.
He was born Dec. 6, 1948, in Freeport to George Manuel and Ethel Ola Jones. He graduated from Brazosport High School in Freeport in 1967. He graduated from Texas A&M University in College Station in 1971 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He worked for General Electric and Dow Chemical. After retiring he became a private consultant. He married Darcelle Ann Jones. He volunteered numerous hours with many organizations, including the Seaman’s Center in Freeport, Northway Baptist Church in Angleton and Brazosport Christian School in Lake Jackson.
Survivors include two daughters, Kara Davis and Susannah Barker; two sisters, Mary Welch and Jane Easley; a brother, George Jones; and three grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Northway Baptist Church building fund in Angleton or Texas Port Ministry/Seaman’s Center in Freeport.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.