ROSEBUD — Services for Larry Meacham, 75, of Rosebud will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Mr. Meacham died Thursday, Feb. 3, in Rosebud.
He was born in Oenaville to R.D. and Dorothy Meacham on March 20, 1946. He married Becky Harris in Rosebud on Aug. 31, 1968. He graduated from Troy High School in 1964, and from North Texas State University in 1970. He obtained his master’s degree in education from North Texas in 1972. He taught and coached at Rosebud-Lott High School from 1970 to 2005.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Mickey Meacham and Matthew Meacham; a brother, Kenneth Meacham of Huntsville; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the IBCA C/O Dan Strange, 1450 Blue Run Road, Minden, LA 70155; or The First Baptist Church of Rosebud, P.O. Box 631, Rosebud, TX 76570.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.