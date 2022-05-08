Services for Bill Cody Wells “Wild Buffalo Bill” Southerland, 37, of Little River-Academy will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Southerland died Monday, May 2.
He was born to Mark Southerland and Julie Malina on Jan. 20, 1985. After high school, he worked on the Evans Ranch in Little River-Academy. He lived in the Temple area all of his life.
Survivors include six children, Brystol Plough, Pacie Plough, Paiden Southerland, Easton Southerland, Chesney Southerland and Cody-Lynn Southerland; His father of Buckholts; his mother of Temple; three brothers, John Wane Southerland, Ben Southerland and Chris Southerland; his grandfather, Bill Southerland; and a grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for his children’s benevolence fund via Go Fund Me https://gofund.me/46b16fee or by private donations.
Family visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.