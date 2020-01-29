Marshal M. Gaines, 87, of Belton died Wednesday Jan 29, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marshal M. Gaines, 87, of Belton died Wednesday, Jan. 29, at a Temple nursing facility. Services are pending with Branford Dawson Funeral Home in Temple. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save